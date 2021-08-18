Though you should tell your significant other how much you appreciate them everyday, today (August 18th) is especially important to bring some spice and vigor into that relationship. What most couples around the globe may not realize is that this date also represents
Whether its cooking a romantic meal with your partner, planning a special dat night, or, for todays generation, sharing your love with “the gram”!
Which celebrity couple just makes you think #relationshipgoals every time you see them? In honor of celebrating some of our favorite celebrity couples, let’s take a look back at those who have stuck through the thick, the thin, and the entanglements with a gallery of those relationships lasting a decade or more!
Celeb Couples That Have Been Married For 10 Or More Years! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
1. Will & Jada
(PR Photos)
2. The Carters
3. Tamia & Grant Hill
(PR Photos)
4. Denzel & Pauletta Washington
(PR Photos)
5. Viola Davis & Julius Tennon
6. Ice T & Coco
(PR Photos)
7. Courtney B. Vance & Angela Bassett
(PR Photos)
8. Snoop Dogg & Shante Broadus
9. David & Victoria BeckhamSource:Getty
