HomeCelebrity News

Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture

Posted June 28, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B pregnancy reveal

Source: AB+DM / AB+DM

Cardi B made all the waves on Sunday (June 27) when she took to the stage at the 2021 BET Awards in Los Angeles with a bejeweled bodysuit revealing a growing baby bump. Immediately, her team shared a full maternity photo where she was covered in white paint, highlighting not only her curves but her impending bundle of joy.

On Monday (June 28), Cardi took to social media to share more looks from her maternity photoshoot including one apiece with husband Offset and their soon-to-be three-year-old daughter Kulture.

“We listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed us and our family with another little blessing,” Cardi captioned the photo of her and Offset. “Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes.”

RELATED: Cardi B Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 2 At BET Awards

RELATED: Cardi B Sounds Off On Twitter, Feels Female Rappers Are “The Most Disrespected”

In 2018, Cardi revealed she was expecting her first child not long after the release of her debut album, Invasion Of Privacy. With the birth of her daughter, Cardi did vow to snap back into her pre-baby body but has cherished every moment being a mom. In the second maternity photo, her and Kulture are clad in matching outfits with white headwraps. Kulture’s hand is pressed along Cardi’s belly and the young girl is looking up at her mother, anticipating her new life as a big sister.

“I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny,” Cardi captioned the photo. “But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

You can see the full maternity set below. Congrats Cardi!

Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Baby No. 2!

2. Cardi & Offset

3. Cardi & Kulture

Latest
9 itemsCelebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
Who Is Eboni Nichols, Queen Latifah’s Longtime Partner? [PHOTOS]
 13 hours ago
06.29.21
Disney Star, Kyle Massey Faces Felony Charges For Allegedly Sending Porno Pics to 13 Yr Old Girl
 15 hours ago
06.29.21
Pass Him The Aux Cord: JAY-Z Says His Playlist Making Skills Are “Top-Tier” During Twitter Spaces Session
 16 hours ago
06.29.21
Former NBA Player Stephen Jackson Still Grieving Over Childhood Friend George Floyd
 17 hours ago
06.29.21
Toni Braxton Flaunts Her Summer Body In An Itty Bitty Orange Bikini
 17 hours ago
06.29.21
11 items
Lionel Richie Celebrating His Birthday In Greece [Photos]
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Miss Jones Alludes To Having A Threesome With 2Pac And Monie Love? [Video]
 2 days ago
06.29.21
3 items
Cardi B Shares Gorgeous Baby Bump Pics Featuring Offset & Kulture
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Lola Ajayi Is A Veteran Working To Share Other Models’ Stories
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Scottie Pippen Calls Phil Jackson Racist In New Video
 2 days ago
06.29.21
Photos
Close