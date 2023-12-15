As the old saying goes, when a woman’s fed up… there’s nothing you can do about it.

Cardi B. has been going through it since announcing her separation from fellow rapper Offset. On Friday, the usually “social media silent” MC blasted her soon-to-be-ex on X (formerly Twitter) in a couple of since-deleted tweets:

@OffsetYRN you a b–ch a– n—a…and trust me imma f—– take it there! M—- will try you when you at ya lowest and your most vulnerable time… you out here feeling yourself but trust me the tables turn.”

Cardi would then turn to Instagram, where she continued her meltdown on IG Live.

Of course, fans and haters alike were quick to chime in. One person who couldn’t resist to insert themselves into the foolishness is Cardi’s nemesis Nicki Minaj, who posted an interesting photo of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson on her X page:

Considering the fact that Offset is a huge MJ fan, needless to say Nicki was definitely firing a subliminal. Unfortunately for her… Cardi DEFINITELY had time to fire a not-so-subliminal shot right back at the Queen Barb.

Cardi’s response, of course, is a direct reference to Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who was convicted of attempted rape as a teenager and is a registered sex offender. It’s also worth noting that he’s currently on house arrest after he threatened Offset following an awards show earlier this year.

Moral of the story: Fire a shot at Cardi… and she’ll probably empty the clip on you. (Figuratively, of course.)

Check out the reactions below!

Cardi B. Got The Smoke For Offset & Nicki Minaj; Social Media Reacts was originally published on hiphopnc.com