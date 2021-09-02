Candace Owens Denied COVID-19 Testing Due To Anti-Mask & Vaccine Misinformation March

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

is one of the many conservative talking heads that have taken the stance against wearing masks and decrying the vaccines despite many within that group succumbing to complications related to COVID-19. Once more, Owens finds herself a trending topic on Twitter after she shared an email from a private facility in Colorado that refused to give her a test based on her anti-mask and vaccine information mark.

Like most things with Owens, she decided to make the moment about herself and shared an email from an Aspen testing facility denying her services for testing. The email came from Suzanna Lee, and she eloquently gathered by the thinning corners of her noggin and explained why the company wouldn’t administer the test.

“I’ve just learned of this testing request and as the owner of this business, [I] am going to refuse this booking and deny service,” Lee began in the email.

Lee added, “We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations.”

It should be noted that Lee did offer Owens another option but not without noting that the services are inferior. Lee also added that the staff at the facility has been working day and night to serve Aspen citizens and felt that it would be a slap in the face of folks who truly understand the gravity of the pandemic to pass them over to serve Owens as she’s actively spoken out against measures to prevent spread.

Owens tried to drum up anger and sympathy by sharing the email from Lee to her Instagram Story and even discussed the matter on Instagram Live. The move backfired and folks are giving the conservative media figure a good, old-fashioned dragging.

