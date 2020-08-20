Butter Soft Trump Flexed Emotional Twitter Fingers After President Barack Obama’s DNC Speech

President Donald Trump is shaking in his lopsided loafers as he realizes he can’t dupe the American people with his bullying tactics and cheapshot insults. With class, President Barack Obama blasted the sitting Loser-In-Chief in a rallying call for all to vote out that chump this coming November.

Young Obeezy, excuse us, Mr. Obama was a featured speaker of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday (August 19). As you’ll see below via a transcript of the speech provided by CNN, Obama went straight to the point and did away with any expected (and undeserved) niceties towards the former business mogul.

From the speech:

I have sat in the Oval Office with both of the men who are running for president. I never expected that my successor would embrace my vision or continue my policies. I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously; that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care.

But he never did. For close to four years now, he’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves.

Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t. And the consequences of that failure are severe. 170,000 Americans dead. Millions of jobs gone while those at the top take in more than ever. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before.

As you can see from above, Mr. Obama cooked that man in a shallow frying pan.

Trump, using his favored vehicle of Twitter, hit the all-caps (shout out to MF DOOM and Madlib) on the app and was losing his sugar, honey, and iced tea.

“HE SPIED ON MY CAMPAIGN, AND GOT CAUGHT!” went one nutball utterance.

He followed up that zinger with, “WHY DID HE REFUSE TO ENDORSE SLOW JOE UNTIL IT WAS ALL OVER, AND EVEN THEN WAS VERY LATE? WHY DID HE TRY TO GET HIM NOT TO RUN?”

In a dig towards Sen. Kamala Harris, now the Democratic Party’s official nominee for vice president, Trump wrote, “BUT DIDN’T SHE CALL HIM A RACIST??? DIDN’T SHE SAY HE WAS INCOMPETENT???”

As it stands, Trump’s base and GOP cohorts are trying to spin this moment into a rallying cry towards the polls this fall. But reality presented a different side as Twitter users are pointing out the holes in Trump’s game and his chances for winning another four terms.

