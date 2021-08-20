Buckets: Damian Lillard AKA Dame D.O.L.L.A. Drops ‘Different On Levels The Lord Allowed’ LP, Twitter Approves

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Damian Lillard and his skills on the court cannot be a question and under his stage Dame D.O.L.L.A., he’s also an effective rapper capable of various flows and subject matter. The 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist and basketball superstar just released his latest album, Different On Levels The Lord Allowed, and fans on Twitter are especially pleased with the results.

Lillard, 31, dropped off his fourth studio album, stylized as D.O.L.T.L.A. online, and across the 12 tracks, the Bay Area native shows and proves that he’s more than just a sharpshooter on the hardwood court.

The album opens with the previously released “The Juice” with JANE HANDCOCK and is followed by “Overnight” featuring the vocal talents of Blxst. Lil Wayne and Mozzy clique up with Dame D.O.L.L.A. on the joint “Right One” and Q-Tip of A Tribe Called Quest fame checks in on “Meditate.”

Another previously released track, “Kobe,” features Derrick Milano and the Triple OG himself, Snoop Dogg, while the closing track “GOAT Spirit” features vocals from Raphael Saddiq.

Lillard was featured on the Space Jam 2: A New Legacy soundtrack on the song “About That Time” alongside a collective of Bay Area spitters in G-Eazy, P-Lo, and White Dave. And as most might know. Lillard and the Team USA men’s basketball squad captured gold in the Tokyo Olympics, beating France in the final game.

In a press statment, Lillard shared his thoughts on what Different On Levels The Lord Allowed means to him.

“My musical journey has been special. I feel like it’s my best project to date and I think that people will start to respect me as an artist more with this one,” Lillard said.” Hopefully, they’ll see that I’m really a rapper and I take this seriously. I’m not just an athlete trying to do music. I’m excited for people to hear it and I hope everyone enjoys it.”

Our quick listen to D.O.L.T.L.A. revealed to us that Dame D.O.L.L.A. does indeed take the craft of music seriously. Check out the album using your preferred DSP below and keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter.

