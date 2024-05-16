The Cleveland Browns 2024 schedule has officially been released. How many games do you think they’ll win this year?

The Browns ended last season’s run with a playoff loss to the Houston Texans. However, considering all the injuries, the team still greatly overachieved. I mean, the team played five quarterbacks and still made the playoffs!

Could 2024 see another postseason run for the Brown & Orange?

The Browns bye week next season falls during Week 10. It’s a little earlier than last year’s (Week 15), and should be a nice sweet spot for nicked-up Brownies to recover for a final regular season push.

To purchase your 2024 regular season tickets for the Cleveland Browns CLICK HERE.

Keep scrolling to check out the entire regular season schedule for the Cleveland Browns!

Browns 2024 Schedule Released: Here’s What You Should Know was originally published on wzakcleveland.com