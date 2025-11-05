(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – The Brooklyn Nets (1-7) pick up their first win of the season by defeating the Indiana Pacers (1-7) 112-103.

Brooklyn Nets 112 – Indiana Pacers 103 (Nov. 5th, 2025) Game Recap was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. First Quarter Source:Getty With Quenton Jackson sidelined with a hamstring injury, Rick Carlisle was forced to start Ben Sheppard, Jarace Walker, Aaron Nesmith, Pascal Siakam, and Isaiah Jackson for the second time this season. The Pacers came out very lethargic in comparison to their last two games. Brooklyn started the game by going ahead 15-9 after four minutes of play with Michael Porter Jr. scoring 8 points for the Nets. Indiana chopped the Brooklyn advantage down to a point with 4:36 left in the quarter after a Nesmith triple. Brooklyn then held Indiana to two points the rest of the quarter and take a 25-18 advantage into the second quarter. Porter Jr. led all players in scoring in the opening quarter with 11 points. Indiana’s leading scorer in the quarter was Pascal Siakam with 5 points. As a team, the Pacers shot 29.6% from the field, 2/6 (33.3%) beyond the arc, and did not attempt a single free throw. Brooklyn shot 39.1% from the field, 4/7 (57.1%) on three-pointers, and 3/3 at the charity stripe.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Indiana’s offense erupted for its best quarter on the young season after one of the worst quarters of the season. The second quarter started with Indiana going on a 9-0 run to take a one-point lead when Siakam connected on a foul shot. With 7:28 left in the half, Jarace Walker set up Jeremiah Robinson-Earl for three to put the Pacers ahead 40-36, the largest lead for the Pacers in the half at the time. Brooklyn would take a 49-48 lead with 3:33 left in the half but then go ice cold the rest of the way. The Pacers scored nine consecutive points to take a game high eight-point advantage with 1:27 left in the half when Ben Sheppard stole a bad pass by Ziaire Williams and laid it in. At halftime, Indiana was leading 59-54. Ben Sheppard’s 10 points were the highest scored by a Pacers player in the period, but Terance Mann led all players with 11 points in the second quarter. At halftime, Michael Porter Jr. led all players with 20 points and 8 rebounds. Indiana’s leading scorer was Sheppard with a dozen points. Indiana was 46.2% from the field, 7/15 (46.7%) from three-point range, and 4/8 at the free throw line. As for Brooklyn, 41.9% from the field, 6/16 (37.5%) from three-point range, and 12/14 (85.7%) on free throws.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty The third quarter was very similar to the opening quarter of the game with neither team having much success offensively. Rick Carlisle was ejected seconds into the second half after picking up two technical fouls. As a result, the Nets were able to tie the game in fifty-three seconds of play. Indiana pushed its lead back to five points and then Brooklyn answered with eight consecutive points to go ahead 70-67 with 7:16 left in the period. It would take the Pacers five minutes to get back in control of the lead. Jay Huff splashed his second three of the period with 2:03 left in the quarter to give the Pacers a 79-77 advantage. After three quarters of play, Indiana was holding onto an 83-80 lead. Noah Clowney’s 10 points were the most points scored in the quarter by all players. Indiana’s leading scorer in the period was Huff with 8 points. Through three quarters, Porter Jr. led all players with 28 points.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty Indiana’s lead reached four points after two minutes into the final quarter when Taelon Peter connected on a thirty-two foot three. Brooklyn would then go on an 11-0 run to take a seven-point lead with 7:55 left in the game after a free throw from Day’Ron Sharpe. Ninety seconds later, the Pacers were right back in it after a Siakam layup to bring the Pacers within two points. The Nets would counter with an 8-0 run to take the first double figure lead of the game when Nic Claxton made two free throws. Indiana started making a run to get back into the game like some of these recent close losses. Siakam converted a layup with 30.6 seconds left to make it a four-point game. Instead of working the clock, Porter Jr. attacked the basket and drew a foul and Siakam was called for basket interference. Huff missed a three on the following possession and Claxton dunked with 9.9 seconds left to give the Nets a 112-103 victory.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Michael Porter Jr. (32p, 11r, 3a), Nic Claxton (18p, 10r, 6a, 3s, 2b), Noah Clowney (17p, 4r), Tyrese Martin (16p, 5r), and Terance Mann (15p, 6a). For Indiana, Pascal Siakam (23p, 9a, 6r), Ben Sheppard (18p, 4r, 3a), Jay Huff (16p), and Aaron Nesmith (15p, 7r, 3a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana’s 1-7 start is the worst start through 8 games since 1988-1989 season

Indiana’s 41-point second quarter was the best offensive quarter on the season

Indiana is now 1-5 in clutch games

Indiana has yet to shoot 45% from the field in a game, did so 66 times last year

Ben Sheppard’s 18 points are a season high

Ben Sheppard’s 3 threes tied a season high

Cam Thomas (Brooklyn’s leading scorer) left after 6 minutes with hamstring soreness and did not return

Jarace Walker’s 6 assists are a season high

Jay Huff recorded a season high 16 points

Jay Huff’s 4 threes are the most in a game this season

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl recorded his first 10+ rebound game of the season

Michael Porter Jr.’s 32 points tied a season high

Michael Porter Jr. scored 30+ points for the 3rd time this season

Michael Porter Jr. logged his 2nd double-double of the season

Michael Porter Jr.’s 5 turnovers tied a career high

Nic Claxton recorded his 2nd double-double of the season

Nic Claxton’s 3 steals tied a season high

Pascal Siakam recorded a season high 9 assists in the loss

Pascal Siakam has scored 20+ points in 6 games

Pascal Siakam’s 7 turnovers tied a career high

Terance Mann’s 6 assists tied a season high

Tyrese Martin’s 16 points are the most scored in a game this season