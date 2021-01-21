It goes without saying but if it weren’t for the powerful and often copied faction of Black Twitter , the social media service would not have the cultural cache it has today. Over the course of the past day, Black Twitter has once again boosted the culture with some of the most hilarious comments regarding the inauguration ceremonies for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

For much of the past miserable years under Donald Trump, humor has been a great refuge from the daily doldrums that was most certainly impacted by the novel coronavirus and the COVID-19 pandemic. Coupled with a former president that used the bully pulpit to ramp up racist ideologies and charge his troops to attack the U.S. Capitol, it’s no wonder that Black Twitter resorted to the funnies to cope.

But along with jokes and memes, Black Twitter also became a hub of appreciation and adoration of our own, most especially with the swearing-in of the first woman and first Black person to become Vice President of the United States. The significance and weight of the moment weren’t lost on us who observed the ceremonies in real-time, and it was just a part of the long road ahead to recovery.

But Inauguration Day was still full of highlights from Sen. Bernie Sanders’ unbothered and casual fit, to former First Lady Michelle Obama’s LAIDT hairdo, to U.S. Capitol Police officer and hero Eugene Goodman’s coat, and all of the various celebrities and guests and their high-end fits. Black Twitter ushered in the new administration as only they can.

We’ve combed through the “Black Twitter” trending topic to share some of the hilarity — and appreciation — shown to one of the best reasons to log in to Twitter each day.

—

Photo: Getty

#BlackTwitter Boosted The Culture With Hilarious Inauguration Commentary was originally published on hiphopwired.com