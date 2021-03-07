HomeCelebrity News

Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis Without A Soul Stone

Posted March 7, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

WandaVison's ViShawn

Source: Twitter / Marvel


Black Twitter is simply loaded with creative genius. The usually vanilla co-lead of Marvel’s WandaVision, Vision (last seen catching an L courtesy of Thanos), got retrofitted on social media into the more “soulful” ViShawn, and to hilarious effect.

Vision rocking a slim-fitting turtleneck during the season finale of the Disney+ series was just too easy to get those savvy with the graphics to flip the staid character into a zaddy. And it all just snowballed from there.

Ever since, Vision has been outfitted in gold chains, grown man beards, du-rags, Kinte cloth and even gold fronts. It is worth noting that Vision is a synthezoid who was created by Ultron with the purpose of destroying the Avengers and is made from Vibranium. The aforementioned metal is only found in Wakanda—the African nation ruled by Black Panther. Thus, “ViShawn” is of African descent and at least bi-racial. Yes, that was definitely thought out.

But due to Wanda aka The Scarlet Witch’s Karen on steroids-like behavior throughout WandaVision, we’re not as excited about her “LaWanda” meme. Is what it is.

But considering history, this was all to be expected, right? Chris Evans stays getting the Black Twitter just for existing, and it’s usually damn funny.

It’s all fun and games, but just don’t OD on any reckless stereotypes, though. We’re also glad to be seeing more Vision—maybe, no spoilers—in the forthcoming MCU films.

Peep some of the more comedic takes on ViShawn J’arvis the Avenger in the gallery.

Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis Without A Soul Stone  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2. Why are y’all like this?

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15. Not LaWanda, though…

Latest
15 items
Troll Patrol: Someone Had The Audacity To Say Pam Grier Isn’t Black Beauty Personified
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
15 items
Eddie Murphy Vs. Kevin Hart Debate Kicks Off On Twitter
 10 hours ago
03.08.21
Proud Mama Vanessa Bryant Gushes Over Natalia Bryant’s New Modeling Pics
 23 hours ago
03.08.21
15 items
Black Twitter Flips ‘WandaVision’s Vision Into ViShawn J’arvis Without A Soul Stone
 1 day ago
03.08.21
9 items
Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons To Miss NBA All-Star Game In Atlanta Due To Alleged COVID Barber
 1 day ago
03.08.21
HBO Max Considers Changing Its Subscription Costs
 2 days ago
03.07.21
Assault Victim Claims Associates of Kenneth Petty And Nicki Minaj Harassed Her
 3 days ago
03.07.21
Fred Hammond On His ‘Surviving Williams’ Series, Verzuz With Kirk Franklin, Battling COVID-19 & More!
 3 days ago
03.06.21
Young Carter Go Farther: Jay-Z Changed Handle On Twitter To Mr. Carter
 3 days ago
03.06.21
Sister Souljah Talks New Book ‘Life After Death,’ Activism & More! [EXCLUSIVE]
 3 days ago
03.06.21
11 items
Tea Is Hot: OnlyFans Threesome Ended With Woman’s Boyfriend Getting Other Woman Pregnant
 3 days ago
03.06.21
Colin Cowherd Slams Baker Mayfield Over UFO Claims
 3 days ago
03.05.21
Kobe And Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant Overcoming Grief After Death Of Kobe, Gianna
 4 days ago
03.05.21
Cardi B. x Fashion Nova
E! True Hollywood Story Reboots With First Episode On Cardi B
 4 days ago
03.05.21
Photos
Close