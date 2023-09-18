Listen Live
Celebrity News

Black Star Power: 15 Melanated Movie Franchise Stars Who Made Hollywood History

Published on September 18, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
Shaft

Source: United Archives / Getty

This week, hip-hop mogul 50 Cent will be extending on his decades-spanning takeover of Hollywood by co-starring as one of the action leads in Expendables 4, also being cleverly marketed as Expend4bles.

Although his acting chops span far and wide, from his well-known television empire as creator of the Power series to a handful of starring film roles in standalone projects, this will mark Mr. Jackson’s first foray into becoming a certified movie franchise star.

Good luck at the box office this weekend, Fif!

 

RELATED: Woman Kings: Our Favorite Black Female Action Heroes

The Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ emcee’s upcoming lead role in Expend4bles shows much potential, and reminds us of the many melanated movie stars who paved the way for Black people to excel in Hollywood. Pioneers like Richard Roundtree and Nichelle Nichols used action, crime-solving and a side of sci-fi to show us what could be possible when our Black star power was finally given a chance to shine in the forefront. In the years that followed, we saw Will Smith getting jiggy with aliens, Laurence Fishburne introducing us to “neo-futurism” and Wesley Snipes having a bloody-good run as a vampire slayer that would give Buffy a run for her money.

Women, while few and far between, also had their chance to shine as well. Halley Berry gave us a whirlwind of live-action as one of Marvel’s most iconic comic book heroes, while Regina Hall jumpstarted her now-iconic run as an A-list comedic actress with a R-rated spoof of slasher films that became a cult classic in its own right. We look back on these performances and a handful of others with a sense of pride and, hopefully, examples of more to come in the future of Black Hollywood. Fingers crossed!

Take a look at 15 of our favorite Black actors and actresses to become movie franchise stars throughout the history of Hollywood. Let us know if you spot your fave:

 


The post Black Star Power: 15 Melanated Movie Franchise Stars Who Made Hollywood History appeared first on Black America Web.

Black Star Power: 15 Melanated Movie Franchise Stars Who Made Hollywood History  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Richard Roundtree as Shaft

THE ORIGINATOR

Films in franchise:
Shaft (1971)
Shaft’s Big Score! (1972)
Shaft in Africa (1973)
Shaft (2000)
Shaft (2019)

2. Nichelle Nichols as Nyota Uhura

THE QUEEN

Films in franchise:
Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982)
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home  (1986)
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

3. Will Smith as Agent J

THE FLYEST IN A SUIT & TIE

Films in franchise:
Men In Black (1997)
Men In Black II (2002)
Men In Black 3 (2012)

4. Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus

THE NEW AGE KING OF SCI-FI

Films in franchise:
The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix: Reloaded (2003)
The Matrix: Revolutions (2003)

5. Halle Berry as Storm

THE HIGH-FLYING HEROINE

Films in franchise:
X-Men (2000)
X2: X-Men United (2003)
X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)
X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

6. Wesley Snipes as Blade

THE DESTINED DAYWALKER 

Films in franchise:
Blade (1998)
Blade II (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)

7. Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

THE MAIN CONNECT

Films in franchise:
Iron Man (2008)
Iron Man 2 (2010)
Thor (2011)
Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)
The Avengers (2012)
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)
Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Captain Marvel (2019)
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
The Marvels (2023)

8. Regina Hall as Brenda Meeks

THE QUEEN OF COMEDY

Films in franchise:
Scary Movie (2000)
Scary Movie 2 (2001)
Scary Movie 3 (2003)
Scary Movie 4 (2006)

9. Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs

THE ROCK 

Films in franchise:
Fast Five (2011)
Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
Furious 7 (2015)
The Fate of the Furious (2017)
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)
Fast X (2023)

10. Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed

THE CHAMP

Films in franchise:
Creed (2015)
Creed II (2018)
Creed III (2023)

11. Lance Reddick as Charon

THE LOWKEY LEGEND

Films in franchise:
John Wick (2014)
John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

12. John Boyega as Finn

THE STAR LORD

Films in franchise:
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

13. Chadwick Boseman as King T’Challa / Black Panther

THE ETERNAL KING

Films in franchise:
Captain America: Civil War (2016)
Black Panther (2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Avengers: Endgame (2019)

14. Shameik Moore as Miles Morales / Spider Man

THE MULTIVERSE MASTER

Films in franchise:
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)
Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse (2024)

15. Letitia Wright as Princess Shuri / Black Panther

THE NEXT ONE UP

Films in franchise:
Black Panther (2018)
Avengers: Infinity War (2018)
Avengers: Endgame (2019)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2023)

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close