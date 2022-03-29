HomeArts & Entertainment

Black Hollywood at The 94th Annual Oscar Awards [PHOTOS]

It’s giving black renaissance! One thing we know, two things for sure.. it will never go out of style to have these celebrities present at any award show or event of that matter.

You know what they say, “black don’t crack” and one thing we know how to do as a culture is unite as one. In the past the oscars struggled with the diversity of the esteemed award show, but after many celebs boycotted the show back in 2016, it seems things have improved. Take a look at the black celebrities spotted at the 94th Annual Oscar Awards.

Enjoy the black excellence represented during the award show!

Black Hollywood at The 94th Annual Oscar Awards [PHOTOS]  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. Serena Williams, Oscar® nominee Aunjanue Ellis and Tracee Ellis Ross arrive at the 94th Oscars®

Serena Williams, Oscar® nominee Aunjanue Ellis and Tracee Ellis Ross arrive at the 94th Oscars® Source: Dana Pleasant / A.M.P.A.S.

Serena Williams, Oscar® nominee Aunjanue Ellis and Tracee Ellis Ross arrive at the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

2. Tyler Perry, and Oscar® nominees Will Smith and Denzel Washington during the 94th Oscars®

Tyler Perry, and Oscar® nominees Will Smith and Denzel Washington during the 94th Oscars® Source:Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S.

Tyler Perry, and Oscar® nominees Will Smith and Denzel Washington during the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

3. Halle Bailey, Chloe Baily, Lena Waithe and guest during the 94th Oscars®

Halle Bailey, Chloe Baily, Lena Waithe and guest during the 94th Oscars® Source:Chloe Rice / A.M.P.A.S.

Halle Bailey, Chloe Baily, Lena Waithe and guest during the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

4. Oscar® nominee Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington during the 94th Oscars®

Oscar® nominee Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington during the 94th Oscars® Source:Valerie Durant / A.M.P.A.S.

Oscar® nominee Denzel Washington and Pauletta Washington during the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

5. Wesley Snipes and Queen Latifah attend the Governors Ball following the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars®

Wesley Snipes and Queen Latifah attend the Governors Ball following the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® Source: Blaine Ohigashi / A.M.P.A.S.

Wesley Snipes and Queen Latifah attend the Governors Ball following the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

 

6. Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar® nominee Denzel Washington during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars®

Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar® nominee Denzel Washington during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® Source:Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S.

Daniel Kaluuya and Oscar® nominee Denzel Washington during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

7. Oscar® winner Aunjanue Ellis poses back stage with Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. backstage at the 94th Oscars®

Oscar® winner Aunjanue Ellis poses back stage with Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. backstage at the 94th Oscars® Source:A.M.P.A.S.

Supporting Actress  winner Aunjanue Ellis poses backstage with Daniel Kaluuya and H.E.R. at the 94th Oscars®

8. Oscar® Nominee DIXSON during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars®

Oscar® Nominee DIXSON during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® Source:Chloe Rice / A.M.P.A.S.

Oscar® Nominee DIXSON during the live ABC telecast of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

9. Shayla Cowan and Will Packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars®

Shayla Cowan and Will Packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® Source:A.M.P.A.S.

Shayla Cowan and Will Packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. 

10. David Oyelowo and Daniel Kaluuya at the 94th Oscars®

David Oyelowo and Daniel Kaluuya at the 94th Oscars® Source:Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S

David Oyelowo and Daniel Kaluuya at the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

