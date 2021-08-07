HomeCelebrity News

Black Gold: Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated American Track Olympian Ever

Posted August 7, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Athletics - Olympics: Day 15

Source: Cameron Spencer / Getty


Allyson Felix has already cemented her name as a legend in the annals of American track and field and yet she continues to shatter records well into her career. Felix, who recently became the most decorated American woman track athlete in Olympics history is now the most decorated American track athlete in the history of the Games.

Felix, 35, won her 11th career Olympic medal on Saturday (August 7) at the Tokyo Olympics after the 4×400-meter relay team captured gold with a winning time of 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds. Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad, and rising track star Athing Mu along with Felix dominated the relay, besting second-place Poland by 3.68 seconds and Jamaica finished third.

With the win, Felix surpassed Carl Lewis with the most medals of any U.s. track Olympian with her 11 medals, seven of which are gold.

Felix, who made headlines for standing up to Nike over postpartum pay for women athletes, has been an inspiration for mothers around the world. Her defiance, brilliance on the track, and proving that a woman can both be a world-class athlete and mother should be applauded as much as her achievement in sports.

The Los Angeles, Calif. native says she intends to retire from the track ahead of the 2024 Olympics but a timetable for her final races has yet to be shared with the public. Amazingly, Felix’s big win isn’t trending on the level one would expect on Twitter given the arc of her story.

Allyson Felix’s name has been getting mentioned on Twitter after the news of the win went wide and we’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty

Black Gold: Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated American Track Olympian Ever  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
10 items

Remembering Bernie Mac: A Hilarious Look Back At His Funniest On-Screen Moments

 12 hours ago
08.09.21

H.E.R., Erykah Badu Among Guests At Former President Barack Obama’s 60th Birthday Bash

 1 day ago
08.09.21

Kanye West ‘Donda’ Album Has New Release Date, Again

 1 day ago
08.09.21

Erykah Badu Posts Video Of Obama Dancing At His 60th Birthday Party In Martha’s Vineyard

 2 days ago
08.09.21
15 items

Team USA Men’s Basketball Captures 16th Gold Medal After Besting France At Tokyo Olympics

 2 days ago
08.09.21
10 items

Black Gold: Allyson Felix Becomes The Most Decorated American Track Olympian Ever

 3 days ago
08.09.21

LeVar Burton Graciously Thanks Fans After Jeopardy Locks In New Host

 3 days ago
08.08.21

CNN Fires Three Employees For Not Being Vaccinated

 3 days ago
08.08.21

NHL’s First Black Player Willie O’Ree Receives U.S. Senate’s Full Support For Congressional Gold Medal

 3 days ago
08.08.21

Megan Thee Stallion Sounds Off Against Homophobia In Hip-Hop Says ‘Representation Is Important’

 3 days ago
08.08.21
Photos
Close