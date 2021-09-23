HomeArts & Entertainment

Bianca Lawson Wears A Charles & Ron Gown On HB's 'The Fashion Issue' Cover

Bianca Lawson

It’s a typical sunny day in LA, and “Queen Sugar” actress Bianca Lawson is at a secret location trying on gowns for our “Fashion Issue” cover shoot. She spends a few hours in glam before emerging on set with 40″ hair dripping from a statement headpiece by Ivan Bitton over her Charles & Ron FW21 gown. The fabric tells its own story. She’s literally wearing art and divine jewels by Shedean Jewelz  and Tata LA.

Bianca was styled by iCON Billingsley; her hair laid by Michelle Richardson and makeup by Juanice Reed.

In our cover story, Bianca opens up about where her life and art meet in her Queen Sugar character Darla. “You know all those episodes where [Darla] was depressed — I’ve struggled with that my whole life but it was never something I would talk about or express to anyone,” Lawson tells HelloBeautiful. “Through her, I could sort of just let the guard down. I think it has been good for me.”

Lawson goes on to reveal what she learned from her family, contemplating motherhood and watching her character evolve as she does. Read the cover story, here.

1. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:for HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

2. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

3. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

4. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

5. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

6. Bianca Lawson

Bianca Lawson Source:HelloBeautiful

Bianca Lawson wears Charles & Ron FW21 on HelloBeautiful’s “The Fashion Issue.”

Jewels: Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA

Crown:: Ivan Bitton

