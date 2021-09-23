WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Shedean Jewelz and Tata LA. and Tata LA.

It’s a typical sunny day in LA, and “Queen Sugar” actressis at a secret location trying on gowns for our “Fashion Issue” cover shoot. She spends a few hours in glam before emerging on set with 40″ hair dripping from a statement headpiece byover her. The fabric tells its own story. She’s literally wearing art and divine jewels by

Bianca was styled by iCON Billingsley; her hair laid by Michelle Richardson and makeup by Juanice Reed.

MUST READ: The Evolution Of Bianca Lawson

In our cover story, Bianca opens up about where her life and art meet in her Queen Sugar character Darla. “You know all those episodes where [Darla] was depressed — I’ve struggled with that my whole life but it was never something I would talk about or express to anyone,” Lawson tells HelloBeautiful. “Through her, I could sort of just let the guard down. I think it has been good for me.”

Lawson goes on to reveal what she learned from her family, contemplating motherhood and watching her character evolve as she does. Read the cover story, here.

Bianca Lawson Wears A Charles & Ron Gown On HB’s ‘The Fashion Issue’ Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com