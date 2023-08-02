Beyoncé may be a bit busy on her Renaissance World Tour, but she still found time to react to a couple of trending topics during her stop last night in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

While performing in Gillette Stadium on August 1, Queen Bey made an adjustment to a couple of lyrics during her “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” performance.

You may remember that, at one point in the song, there’s a shout-out to both Lizzo and Erykah Badu. Instead of reciting the usual stanza of “Badu, Lizzo, Kelly Rowl’”, Beyoncé instead simply sun “Badu, Badu, Badu, Badu”.

Check out a clip of the performance below.

Erykah Badu made headlines earlier this week after seemingly calling out Beyoncé for copying her style. In her Instagram Stories, the Tyrone songstress posted a picture of Beyoncé wearing a similar style of wardrobe that Badu claims she made popular. The caption read “Hmm. I guess I’m everyone’s stylist. My favorite chrome mirror hat.”

Lizzo, on the other hand, is dealing with several wild lawsuits from former employees. They claim that she’s the culprit behind an inhospitable workplace, citing incidents where Lizzo shamed dancers over their weight. She’s also accused of lewd and inappropriate sexual behavior.

Lizzo is yet to respond.

Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words was originally published on wzakcleveland.com