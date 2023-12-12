Beyoncé Called Out By Artist Hajime Sorayama For Allegedly Ripping Off His Work With ‘Renaissance’ Tour Visuals

Did Beyoncé or someone on her team rip off artist Hajime Sorayama with her Renaissance tour visuals?

Spotted on TMZ, Sorayama called out Beyoncé on social media when he posted some of his artwork alongside her Renaissance tour visuals, saying she and her team didn’t contact him for permission.

“Yo @beyonce You should have asked me ‘officially’ so that I could make much better work for you as like my man @theweeknd,” the post read per TMZ’s reporting.

According to the celebrity gossip site, many people were under the impression that Queen Bey got permission to copy Sorayama’s work, but that was not the case.

His angry post doesn’t indicate if he plans on taking legal action against Beyoncé and the people behind her tour, but that doesn’t mean he won’t.

Social media has been reacting to the news. Of course, the hive has their queen’s back, alluding to Sorayama biting off Mugler.

“Mugler was the one who made Beyoncé’s OG robot suit in the early 2000s … this was just petty and incorrect. Huge ego for what exactly?” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote in response.

While others are reveling in the fact that someone has the guts to call out Beyoncé for something.

“Seeing Hajime Sorayama call out Beyoncé saying she did a shit job stealing his designs makes me happy,” another post read.

We are willing to bet that Beyoncé crossed her Ts and dotted her Is to ensure something like this wouldn’t happen. Someone on her team either dropped the ball, or this is a big nothing.

In the gallery below, you can see more reactions to Beyoncé allegedly ripping off Hajime Sorayama.

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Getty

