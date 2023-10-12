Beyoncé Attends Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” Film Premiere, Social Media Reacts

Who Run The World? Beyoncé and Taylor Swift!

The 2023 Beyhive vs. Swifties Stan Wars are officially over! Wednesday night, Beyoncé, 42, graced the red carpet alongside Taylor Swift, 33, at The Eras Tour concert film premiere in Los Angeles at The Grove AMC Theaters.

The duo posed for internet-breaking photographs on the carpet— Beyoncé, fresh off the road from her Renaissance World Tour, donned a simple, yet elegant black ensemble accentuated by a silver breastplate. Taylor, draped in a stunning strapless blue Oscar de la Renta gown with intricate floral cutouts.

Immediately after the premiere, Taylor took to social media to share the joy of their unexpected encounter. An adorable Instagram “boomerang” shows the ladies seated front row of the theater posing for more photos, while Beyoncé playfully tosses popcorn into the air. “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce’s influence,” Taylor gushed.

Money, Money, Money!

Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated concert film is slated for theater release on Friday, October 13th, premiering in over 100 countries. Meanwhile, Beyoncé recently announced her own concert film titled “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” which is set to be unleashed December 1st, offering a visual chronicle of her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

Despite artistic differences, both women are icons in their own right. Beyoncé is the most-nominated female musician in Grammy Awards history, while Taylor is the only female solo artist to win the “Album of the Year” Grammy three times.

According to Forbes, the Renaissance Tour has grossed more than $579 million with only 56 stops, making this the highest grossing tour by a female artist. According to Time Magazine, Taylor’s Eras Tour is projected to gross $1 billion in 2024 with 146 stops, which would be the first tour ever to cross that mark.

For the entirety of both Beyoncé and Swift’s recent tours, the two women have been subjected to endless comparison and competition. Debates have spurred out of control year-long with the same question in mind— who’s the better artist? Beyoncé and Taylor Swift just shut all that down in one picture. This remind us that there’s enough space at the table for us all to eat and win!

Keep reading to see what the people have to say about this legendary linkup!

