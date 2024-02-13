Best In Black: Top HBCUs For Nursing

Happy Black History Month! This February we are highlighting the ‘Best In Black’ in correlation with the 2024 Urban One Honors theme, premiering February 25, 2024 on TV One! Of course there are many, many ways that showcase the greatness of Black people, we will be sharing a few throughout the month.
As the world continues to recover from the pandemic, we still more doctors, nurses and health care providers. Today I am highlighting a few Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that you should consider when looking for a career in Nursing. A Nurse is a licensed health-care professional who practices independently or is supervised by a physician, surgeon, or dentist and they are needed even more these days. Throughout the United States there are around 279,600 Black Registered Nurses and around 162,800 Licensed Practical Nurses acorroding to Cross River Therapy. With over 105 HBCUs to choose from we hope that your dreams to become a Nurse will be nourished at one of the schools in the list provided by nurses.org below:
1. Fayetteville State University
Fayetteville State University’s nursing program opened in 1992. Among its benefits, Fayetteville State boasts a 100% job placement rate after graduation. The school offers several types of nursing programs including; Prelicensure, RN-to-BSN, Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing (ABSN) Track, and Online MSN in patient safety and quality. Learn more about their program by clicking here.
2. Bethune-Cookman University
The L. Gale Lemerand School of Nursing at Bethune-Cookman University strives to provide a “faith-based environment of academic excellence and transformative experiences that educates and empowers people to seek their own solutions.” This HBCU nursing program also employs the core values of innovation, excellence, and inclusion. Bethune-Cookman University’s three-year NCLEX first-time pass rate averaged 90.50%. Learn more about their program by clicking here.
3. Albany State University
Albany State University’s Department of Nursing is part of the Darton College of Health Professions. This University offers a range of nursing degrees and certifications including; Healthcare professional-to-registered nurse bridge programs, Online RN-to-BSN, Traditional 2+2 BSN, Accelerated second-degree BSN, Online Family Nurse Practitioner and Nurse Educator MSN programs plus Traditional, evening, and hybrid Associate of Science in Nursing. Learn more about their program by clicking here.
4. Grambling State University
The baccalaureate degree program in nursing at Grambling State University is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) and offers various nursing programs including; pre-nursing, traditional BSN, post-licensure RN-BSN, Family Nurse Practitioner, Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Nurse Educator. Learn more about their program by clicking here.
5. Southern University and A&M College
Southern University School of Nursing was established in 1986 and has a long-standing history of forging collaborative academic-practice partnerships to meet the complex health care needs of vulnerable populations. This program offers four degrees; Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP). Learn more about their program by clicking here.
6. Alcorn University
The Cora S. Balmat School of Nursing at Alcorn State University, Natchez Campus, was founded in 1977. Over the decades, it has graduated entry-level and advanced practice nurses prepared to work in various healthcare settings. The undergraduate program encompasses an Associate of Science in Nursing and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. In addition, the graduate program offers a Master of Science in Nursing and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree. Learn more about their program by clicking here.
7. Lincoln University of Missouri
Lincoln University’s School of Nursing was founded in 1971. The school offers an Associate of Applied Science in Nursing degree and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree. They also have an RN-to-BSN program designed for RNs looking to continue their education and gain more skills. Learn more about their program by clicking here.
8. Prairie View A&M University
Prairie View A&M University’s College of Nursing has been graduating professional nurses for over 100 years. The school’s undergraduate program offers a traditional BSN and an online RN-to-BSN program. Prairie View’s graduate program offering the following degree options; Family Nurse Practitioner MSN, Nurse Administration MSN, Nurse Education MSN, and a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree. Learn more about their program by clicking here.
9. Howard University
Howard University’s Division of Nursing was established in 1969 with a program of studies leading to a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. The school includes three undergraduate study programs at the baccalaureate level. Howard University is also home to a graduate nursing program for RNs seeking to become Family Nurse Practitioners or Nurse Educators. Learn more about their program by clicking here.
10. Winston-Salem State University
The Division of Nursing at Winston-Salem State University is a national premier nursing school based on excellence in education, research, and public service, as well as diversity in student population and program offerings. WSSU is consistently recognized among the best value universities for its low costs and high-quality programs. 100% of our program graduates have found nursing jobs within six months of graduation. Learn more about their program by clicking here.
11. Hampton University
Hampton University is the first HBCU to initiate a nursing Ph.D. program with its Doctor of Philosophy in Nursing degree. The university offers a traditional in-person BSN and an online accelerated RN-to-BSN track. It also has several programs leading to the Master of Science degree which includes advanced nursing practice as a Family Nurse Practitioner or advanced nursing practice roles in administration or education. Learn more about their program by clicking here.