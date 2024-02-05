Best In Black: Essential Items Invented By Black People

Happy Black History Month! This February we are highlighting the ‘Best In Black’ is correlation to this year’s Urban One Honors theme, premiering February 25

on TV One! Of course there are many, many ways that showcase the greatness of Black people, we will be sharing a few throughout the month.

Today I am highlighting every day essential items that you may or may not know were invented by Black men and women. From 3D movies to the traffic light, our people have used their creativity, knowledge and life experiences to make things easier and more enjoyable for all of us. Continue scrolling to see 15 of the many inventions by Black people:

