HHW Gaming: Video Game Twitter Says 'Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas' Is The Best Game In The Franchise

Posted 11 hours ago

A copy of the Grand Theft Auto video.

Source: Portland Press Herald / Getty

Anytime you see Grand Theft Auto trending on Twitter, there is a good chance it has nothing to do with the next entry in the popular video game franchise.

Gamers once again hopped on Twitter to see a Grand Theft Auto game buzzing on the social media medium. This time Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was the topic of discussion. The game, which was first released on PlayStation 2 and Xbox in October 2004, is considered a classic among devout fans of the video game franchise and to some, the greatest game ever made, and that was made evident after a Twitter user @AuxGod_ asked his followers to rank 4 Grand Theft Auto games, Vice City, San Andreas, GTA V, and GTA III.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was easily the best-selling game of 2004, moving an astounding 27.5 million copies as of 2011, making it the best-selling game on the PlayStation 2 console and one of the best-selling games of all time.

In the game, you played former gangster Carl “CJ” Johnson, who returns home after the death of his mother. CJ is sucked back into a life of crime and rejoins his former gang, and engages in missions that will see him engaging in all sorts of crimes, clashing with corrupt cops, and taking on rival gangs in the fictional U.S state of San Andreas, which is a carbon copy of California and Nevada.

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was also the first game in the franchise to introduce a role-playing element to the game. Players didn’t just commit all kinds of heinous acts but had to keep up CJ’s appearance by making sure he ate, worked out, and changed his physical appearance.

Subsequent follow-ups would keep that same energy, but it’s no debate where Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas stands in the pantheon of GTA games.

We’re torn because Grand Theft Auto V makes an excellent case for the title of the greatest game in the GTA franchise as well. GTA V broke industry sales records and became the fastest-selling entertainment product in history. It earned $800 million on its first day alone and hit the $1 billion mark in its first three days after it was released. It also has made more money than film, book, or game. 

Just saying.

Until Rockstar Games finally decides to share some new information about Grand Theft Auto VI, You can peep more reactions to the Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in the gallery below.

Photo: Portland Press Herald / Getty

HHW Gaming: Video Game Twitter Says ‘Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas’ Is The Best Game In The Franchise  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

