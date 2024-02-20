Benzino Visited ‘Drink Champs’ & Appears To Have Emotional Breakdown

Benzino found himself back in the conversation on the heels of the still-brewing feud he’s been engaged in for years with Eminem and he elaborated on the beef in a recent stop on the set of Drink Champs. During the chat, Benzino appears to have an emotional breakdown behind his ongoing battle with Eminem, causing some to believe he was intoxicated during the moment.

Benzino, reportedly 58, and Eminem, 51, have been throwing verbal jabs at one another over the years with Slim Shady starting this year’s salvo on “Doomsday Pt. 2” from Lyrical Lemonade’s All Is Yellow compilation album. On that track, Em took shots at the Boston music executive and his daughter, rapper Coi Leray.

Shortly after, Benzino returned fire with “Rap Elvis” and has been goading Em to verbally retaliate but nothing has occurred thus far. However, during his Drink Champs chat with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, ‘Zino comes clean and says that he doesn’t really have a true issue with Eminem and would even welcome a chat, something he’s expressed before.

“I don’t have nothing against Eminem. He can rap but I care about us more. I don’t want to talk about it no more,” He said. “My daughter came to industry figuring ‘I gotta be cool with Eminem because everybody is against my dad.’”

For those who witnessed the moment in question, some have voiced concern for Benzino while others are hoping the two will finally move on beyond their issues and have that long-awaited face-to-face conversation.

Check out the reactions from X below. The full podcast episode is also listed below.

