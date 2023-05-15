Ben Simmons Trolls 76ers After Blowout Game 7 Loss To Celtics, Twitter Gets Petty

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Who knew Ben Simmons could be so petty?

The Brooklyn Net, who hasn’t played since February 15, found himself watching much of the playoffs at home. And while taking in the second round of the Eastern Conference, he witnessed the fall of the Philadelphia 76ers, as Joel Embiid fell apart in Game 7 against Jayson Tatum’s 51-point performance.

Simmons is still holding onto the grudge of getting traded to the Nets by the 76ers in 2022 and might have found some joy in his former squad getting blown out during such an important game.

He took to Instagram with a simple screenshot of the game when it was clear Boston would advance. With a little more than three minutes left of the game, the score was 108-78.

He didn’t post any caption or quip to put salt in the wound as he watched with an ice-cold bottle of water and glass of wine, but social media immediately knew that Simmons was being petty about his former team losing without him.

Simmons has spent much of the season watching games instead of playing them–he’s only appeared in 42 games for the Nets this season. And when he was on the floor 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

Like the rest of us, he’ll be watching a repeat of the Western Conference and Eastern Conference Finals from the 2020 NBA Bubble.

The Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the Denver Nuggets, and the Miami Heat will play the Boston Celtics. While no one is sure who’ll make it to the Finals, NBA purists would kill for a classic throwback of the Lakers going up against the Celtics.

See how Twitter reacted to Simmons trolling his former team on social media as their season ended with a blowout loss below.

