It is now one of our favorite end-of-year traditions. Right after Christmas dinner and just before popping the champagne for New Year’s Eve, we get to see what our former POTUShad on his playlist this year.

On Friday (Dec. 29), Obama unveiled on X (formerly Twitter) the latest in his “best of” series, his favorite songs of 2023. As usual, the list offers a variety of genres, from R&B & Hip-Hop to Country and Pop. There’s even a bit of Afrobeats sprinkled in, as well.

The new list is a follow-up on two previous offerings of his favorite movies and books released this year. Judging by this list… let’s just say that we would have no problem giving our Forever Prez the aux cord.

Check out some of our favorites from the list below!

Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs of 2023 was originally published on hiphopnc.com