Twitter Reacts To Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott “Pull Yo Mask Up Shorty”

Posted January 5, 2021

Brandon Scott

Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott was NOT playing with this heckler! During a Baltimore City COVID-19 Update, Mayor Brandon Scott kept getting interrupted by an angry crowd member. Mr.Scott couldn’t take the rudeness anymore and erupted telling the heckler, “Hold on one-second shorty pull your mask up man”.

After this comment made by the mayor was a series of more quotable that Twitter didn’t waste any time with. Check out some reactions to the Mayor’s request to the heckler to pull his mask up.

