Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]

Posted 19 hours ago

Ashanti X PrettyLittleThing Collection

Ashanti is taking “Sis living her best life” to a whole another level. One thing about Ashanti, she is going to go on vacation, and she is going to serve lewks and bawddyyyyy.

If “traveling goals” were a person, it would definitely be our girl Ashanti who has the world of Instagram mesmerized with her sexy bikini pics and fire pics from her exotic vacations including Mexico, Antigua, Kenya, and now Miami.

From swimming in the oceans of Cancun, Mexico; living the life as a pilot and flying a plane, and feeding giraffes out the palm of her hand on a swing, Ashanti has done it all.

We’re not just talking regular vacation photos, we are talking high in production, drone-captured, vacation videos, that just scream, “I want to be there”.

Earlier this week, Ashanti dropped pics on Instagram of her Nairobi, Kenyan vacation, but she is now posted in Miami.

If we can take anything from these Ashanti vacation vibes, it’s to live your very best life and to do everything you said you would, plus some.

Check it out below.

Jaw Dropper: Ashanti Giving BODY in Miami [Photos]

1. Miami, Beach Bikini Vibes

2. Miami Bawdyyyyy

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8. Giraffe Sanctuary, Nairobi Kenya

9. Kenya’s Finest Protection

10. Swims in Cancun, Mexico

11. Pilot Ashanti Flying a Plane

12. Garza Blanca Cancun

13. Party in the Ocean, Drone Capture

14. Lit Vibes in Kenya

15. Mexico Pool Vibes

