HomeCelebrity News

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]

Source: Christian Vierig / Getty

According to the ShadeRoom Rihanna may have called a quits with ASAP Rocky after an alleged cheating scandal. Not only is it rumored that ASAP cheated on RiRi but with a Fenty footwear designer.

For those who live under a rock, Rihanna has a Lingerie line called Fenty. One of her models, Amina Muaddi is being named as the fashion killa’s alleged mistress. Muaddi is a Paris-based fashion designer. Amina has worked with many different Italian influencers. The fashion designer was born in Romania. Her father is Jordanian and her mother is Romanian.

Check out photos of Fenty model, Amina Muaddi below.

 

RELATED: Nick Cannon Gets ANOTHER Wild ‘N Out Girl Pregnant; Meet Bre Tiesi [Photos]

RELATED: Ben Simmons Caught Tongue Kissing TV Personality, Maya Jama [Photos]

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

18.

19.

20.

Latest
20 items

ASAP Rocky Allegedly Cheats On Rihanna With Fenty Employee; Meet Amina Muaddi [Photos]

 7 hours ago
04.14.22

Benzino Claps Back at 50 Cent After Being Exposed Over Trans Relationship

 11 hours ago
04.14.22

Brother of Archie Eversole Charged In Rapper’s Murder

 11 hours ago
04.14.22

KeKe Palmer Is A Stunner In A Green Dolce And Gabbana Jumpsuit On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

 13 hours ago
04.14.22

Harlem Music Fest At Center Of Questlove’s Oscar-Winning Doc To Be Revived In 2023

 1 day ago
04.14.22
3 items

“We Ready” Rapper Archie Eversole Dead At 37

 1 day ago
04.14.22

The Long-Awaited Telfar x Eastpak Capsule Collection Has Been Unveiled

 1 day ago
04.14.22

Cuba Gooding Jr. Pleads Guilty To Forcible Touching In 2018 Groping Case

 1 day ago
04.13.22

Report: Rapper Archie Eversole ‘We Ready’ Passed Away At 37

 1 day ago
04.13.22

Nicki Minaj Accused Of “Supporting Sex Offenders” By Lawyers Of Victim In Husband’s Assault Case

 1 day ago
04.13.22
Photos
Close