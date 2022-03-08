HomeSports

Anti-Vax QB Aaron Rodgers Secures $200M Deal, Twitter Reacts

Source: Chicago Tribune / Getty


Aaron Rodgers may have been a ball of confusion when it came to his vaccine status, but he knows how to secure the bag. Reportedly, the QB and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to a $200 million deal.

Per multiple reports, the Packers and Rodgers have agreed to a four-year deal. According to Ian Rapoport, $158M of that is guaranteed.

The deal makes Aaron Rodgers the highest-paid NFL player in history. The floodgates are certainly going to be opening up considering while Rodgers is damn good, there are a gang of NFL players who are just as if not more valuable, just saying.

All things considered—like his questionable ethics in light of his COVID-19 shadiness and anti-woke malarkey—Twitter has been rife with commentary. Breaking this big news on International Women’s Day also didn’t earn him anymore points. Peep some of the more poignant takes in the gallery.

 

Anti-Vax QB Aaron Rodgers Secures $200M Deal, Twitter Reacts  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

