HomeRadio One Exclusives

Happy Birthday Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He’s The GOAT

Posted May 27, 2021

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Bestival 2014 - Performances - Day 1

Source: Anthony Stanley/WENN.com / WENN


Although you’re more likely to catch Andre 3000 playing a wooden flute outside Starbucks than in a studio nowadays, make no mistake: He remains one of the most skilled lyricists in Hip-Hop. Stacks appeared on the Goodie Mob track “No Cigar” in late 2020 and he hasn’t lost a step.

|| RELATED: Happy Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics of Lisa Lopes ||

|| RELATED: Andre 3000 Spotted Out Living His Best Life With Flute In Hand||

When you get a verse from 3 Stacks, bring your A-game. Today is Andre’s 46th birthday, and we thought it would be fun to highlight 8 songs where he outshined the competition.

Happy Birthday Andre 3000: 8 Guest Verses That Prove He’s The GOAT  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. Chris Brown “Deuces” RMX ft. Drake, Kanye West & Andre 3000

2. DJ UNK “Walk It Out” Remix ft. Andre 3000 & Jim Jones

3. Mr. Bentley “Everybody” ft. Kanye West & Andre 3000

4. Lil Wayne “The Carter 4 Interlude” ft. Tech N9ne & Andre 3000

5. UGK “Int’l Players Anthem (I Choose You)” ft. Outkast

6. Young Jeezy “I Do” ft. Jay-Z Drake & Andre 3000

7. T.I. “Sorry” ft. Andre 3000

8. Drake “The Real Her” ft. Andre 3000

Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 6 hours ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 9 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House
 10 hours ago
05.28.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
 11 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement
 16 hours ago
05.28.21
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?
 18 hours ago
05.28.21
Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview
 1 day ago
05.28.21
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
 1 day ago
05.27.21
15 items
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
 1 day ago
05.28.21
5 items
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
 1 day ago
05.27.21
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 2 days ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 2 days ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close