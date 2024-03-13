Listen Live

Anderson Police Searching for Two Persons of Interest

Published on March 13, 2024

Image of Persons of Interest in Anderson Shooting Case

Image of Persons of Interest in Anderson Shooting Case


ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson Police are searching for two people who might have been involved in a shooting earlier this month, and they need your help.

Officers found 36-year-old Justin Fahenstock at an apartment on West 16th Street last Thursday. He had been shot.

Thankfully, Fahenstock was taken to a hospital and was last said to be in stable condition.

Police soon arrested 39-year-old Andrew Coppess in connection with the shooting. But now, they are looking for 34-year-old Brandon Young and 52-year-old Patrick Brown, who are currently “evading contact.”

In images provided by the APD, Young appears to have short brown hair, a mustache, and a trimmed beard. Brown appears to have dark hair that is graying on the sides, a mustache, and a beard. Continue reading to see their pictures.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Young or Brown, please call 9-1-1, or contact Crime Stoppers.

APD Contact:

Detective Cora Garcia

765-648-6729

1. Brandon Young

Brandon Young

2. Patrick Brown

Patrick Brown
