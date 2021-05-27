Home

Sounds About White: Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Filed Racial Discrimination Lawsuit

Posted 22 hours ago

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Amy Cooper

Source: @melodyMcooper / Twitter


Amy Cooper, better known as “Central Park Karen,” has been properly villainized for using her white privilege to weaponize police against a Black bird watcher in New York. Cooper recently filed a racial discrimination lawsuit and folks on Twitter are giving her the business.

As spotted on NPR, Cooper, a former employee of investment firm Franklin Templeton, was let go by the company in the wake of the incident in where she called 911 on bird watcher Christian Cooper, no relation. Ms. Cooper filed a federal lawsuit against Franklin Templeton, alleging that the company fired her without properly investigating the exchange and claims that the company discriminated against her due to her race and gender.

The original video of the incident was recorded by Mr. Cooper, which depicts Ms. Cooper calling the police and accusing the man of threatening her although he did no such thing. Mr. Cooper, while acknowledging the dangerous act Ms. Cooper attempted to unfurl, did not turn malicious towards her despite it all.

NPR uncovered details of Cooper’s lawsuit, which she says that her calling the police wasn’t an act of racism but instead the fact, “she was alone in the park and frightened to death after being selected as the next target of Christian Cooper, an overzealous birdwatcher engaged in Central Park’s ongoing feud between birdwatchers and dog owners.”

Right.

Cooper is seeking past wages and her bonus, loss of unvested funds, and other forms of payment. She is also seeking payment for emotional distress and payment coverage for her legal team. Franklin Templeton dismissed Cooper’s claims as “baseless” and vows to combat the claims in court.

Folks on Twitter caught wind of Amy Cooper’s lawsuit and the reactions can be viewed below.

Photo: @MelodyCooper/Twitter

Sounds About White: Amy Cooper AKA “Central Park Karen” Filed Racial Discrimination Lawsuit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Latest
Kanye West Rumored to Be Dating Supermodel Irina Shayk
 6 hours ago
05.28.21
Toni Braxton Commences Hot Girl Summer In A Thong Bikini
 9 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica A. Fox Ended Her First Marriage Because She Was The Breadwinner Of The House
 10 hours ago
05.28.21
Dave Chappelle’s New Documentary To Close Out 2021 Tribeca Film Festival
 11 hours ago
05.28.21
Vivica Fox Says “Don’t Get Nervous” To 50 Cent’s Girlfriend Following Her ‘Love of My Life’ Statement
 16 hours ago
05.28.21
Was Ben Affleck Sending Jennifer Lopez Love Letters Before Her Split With A-Rod?
 18 hours ago
05.28.21
Royce Da 5’9 Calls For DJ Vlad Boycott After Juvenile Interview
 1 day ago
05.28.21
15 items
Happy 50th Birthday Left Eye: The Best 90s Throwback Pics Of Lisa Lopes
 1 day ago
05.27.21
15 items
Pharrell Williams Hailed As A Fashion Trendsetter After 2003 Photo Shared
 1 day ago
05.28.21
5 items
5 Times Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Embodied 2000’s Fashion
 1 day ago
05.27.21
Kel Mitchell Meets The New Keenan To Discuss ‘Deliciousness’ And His 6K Walk For Clean Water
 2 days ago
05.27.21
10 items
10 Bad A** Throwback Photos Of Pam Grier
 2 days ago
05.27.21
5 items
5 Times Damson Idris Put The Dam In Damnnn He’s Fine…
 2 days ago
05.27.21
16 items
16 Times Cameras Captured Ms. Lauryn Hill’s Beauty Perfectly
 2 days ago
05.27.21
Photos
Close