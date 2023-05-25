WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal was one of the many artists that hit the stage on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

O’Neal performed his hits “Never Knew Love Like This”, “Saturday Live”, “Fake”, and more for cruisers. Check out pictures from his performance below

Alexander O’Neal Performs at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com