Arts & Entertainment

Alexander O’Neal Performs at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage

Published on May 25, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE

Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal was one of the many artists that hit the stage on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

O’Neal performed his hits “Never Knew Love Like This”, “Saturday Live”, “Fake”, and more for cruisers.  Check out pictures from his performance below

Get News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Alexander O’Neal Performs at the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage  was originally published on fantasticvoyage.blackamericaweb.com

1. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal performed on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

2. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage alexander o’neal

3. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal performed on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

4. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Alexander O’Neal and his band

5. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Alexander O’Neal’s singers

6. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Alexander O’Neal’s band

7. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Alexander O’Neal and his band

8. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal performed on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

9. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Radio One Digital

Alexander O’Neal and his band

10. Alexander O’Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage

Alexander O'Neal at the Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage Source:Reach Media

Singer and songwriter Alexander O’Neal performed on day three of the 2023 Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage!

Close