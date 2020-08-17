Fox 29 reporter Alex Holley has not only been serving the Philadelphia region with news but now with LOOKS!

Beyonce has recently hit us with the ‘Already‘ visual to leave us breathless. During Holley’s report, the camera caught her by surprise dancing to the music video. This left us with a hilarious moment on live television when Alex found out the camera was on her while she was getting her dance on.

The funny moment of Alex Holley dancing went viral throughout the weekend. The Philadelphia reporter chose to take it up a notch and came on the show Monday morning dressed EXACTLY like Beyonce in the Already video!

It is safe to say she killed it because she once again has the people talking…or drooling either or Ms. Holley has been the topic of conversation.

Check out some of the reactions below of Alex Holley’s Beyonce impression!

Philly Reporter Alex Holley Nails Her Beyonce Impression, Leaves Twitter Drooling was originally published on rnbphilly.com