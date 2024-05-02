Airbnb’s “Icons” Series Offers A Chance To Stay At Pop Culture’s Legendary Homes

Ever wanted to stay in the floating house from Disney’s Up or the bedroom in Prince’s Purple Rain for a night? Well,is giving you the opportunity in its newseries.

As reported by PEOPLE, the home rental site announced the series on Wednesday, announcing 11 “icons” they recreated from some of pop culture’s most legendary scenes.

“We started thinking, ‘We’re doing this thing. It’s creating a lot of joy for people. What if we took this magic to the next level?’” Airbnb’s CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky tells PEOPLE. “‘What if we did more of these, we made them even bigger and we put them right in the center app?’ So that’s what we’ve done.”

He adds: “We’re focused on creating more magic in the real world.”

Here’s a look at the first 11 homes and experiences that you can check out on the Airbnb app.

