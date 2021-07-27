After Dess Dior Says She Caught COVID-19, Twitter Believes Rolling Loud Miami Possibly Was A Superspreader Event

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Rolling Loud Miami was the first test to see if the United States is ready for the return for music festivals during a pandemic. It’s looking that was a big fail after one of the performers revealed she has COVID-19.

“Go get tested ASAP.”

That’s what rapper and Future’s latest boo Dess Dior told everyone she came in contact with during and after her performance at Rolling Loud Miami. After performing in front of thousands of fans and interacting with the festival’s crew and others individuals, Dior took to Twitter to reveal she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dior shared the news in a quote retweet of an initial tweet where she wrote, “I don’t think I have Covid but ima get tested to be safe.” Following her confirmed test, she wrote, “Update: I tested positive for Covid & everybody who’s been in contact with me should go get tested asap.”

Dior’s tweet opened up the flood gates for people who were already worried about the music festival going on in Florida due to the fact the state currently leads in new COVID cases, a direct result of the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant. Some users are tweeting that friends are telling them they caught the virus after attending the outdoor festival.

As the tweets continue to pile up, only time will tell if Rolling Loud Miami was, in fact, a super spreader event. We are urging any of our readers who attended the festival to get tested immediately.

