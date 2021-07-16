A Gang of NYPD Officers Tased A Black Man For Alleged Fare Evasion, Twitter Says Enough Is Enough

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

The list of things Black people get harassed and tased by cops for continues to grow. We can now add paying your fare and allegedly opening the gate for someone to it.

Wednesday (Jul.14), bodycam footage showing New York’s biggest gang swarming on a Black man and tasing him for alleged fare evasion during an incident on July 6 was released by the NYPD. In the video, David Crowell can be seen standing in the subway car yelling at the necessary amount of officers standing at the door coming to arrest him, “Suck my d*ck. I paid, b*tch. F*ck the police. I’m gonna rush you,” before one officer used a taser on him and then arresting him.

The NYPD made a move to share the bodycam footage was made in response to a video shared by Black Lives Matter activist Anthony Beckford that went viral on social media showing the incident with six officers attempting to arrest Crowell while he is telling them that he paid his fare while pushing them back. The officers can be seen surrounding Crowell attempting to subdue, leading to one of the officers deploying in taser.

NYC’s NBC affiliate reports that police claim the incident began when Crowell paid his fare before allegedly opening the gate for someone else. The other man in question apologized to the officers and paid his fare when they approached him. Crowell allegedly continued to hurl insults at the officers.

As expected, critics were not feeling the NYPD’s response to the situation. In his tweet sharing the video, Beckford wrote in the caption, “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH,” and in series of follow-up tweets called for the “immediate firing and arrest and charging of these officers.”

Beckford also called out NYC PBA president Pat Lynch calling him a “bigot” and the organization a “racist group” that “supported Trump’s racism.”

Where’s the lie?

The reactions continue to pour in since the video was first shared. You can see them in the gallery below.

