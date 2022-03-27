The 94th Annual Oscard Awards are here! Check out some of your favorite celebrities slay the red carpet.

94th Annual Oscars Awards Best Celebrity Looks [Photos] was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:David Livingston/Getty Images H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California california,2022 in hollywood,h.e.r. attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

2. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:David Livingston/Getty Images Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California california,2022 in hollywood,will smith and jada pinkett smith attend the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

3. Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California california,2022 in hollywood,queen latifah attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

4. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:Mike Coppola/Getty Images Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California california,2022 in hollywood,sean ‘diddy’ combs attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

5. LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California california,2022 in hollywood,latanya richardson jackson and samuel l. jackson attend the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

6. Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:Mike Coppola/Getty Images Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California california,2022 in hollywood,pauletta washington and denzel washington attend the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

7. Wesley Snipes arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA Source:Mark Von Holden / A.M.P.A.S. Wesley Snipes arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA ca,wesley snipes arrives on the red carpet of the 94th oscars® at the dolby theatre at ovation hollywood in los angeles

8. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:David Livingston/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California california,2022 in hollywood,megan thee stallion attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

9. Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. california.,2022 in hollywood,zendaya attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

10. DJ D-Nice arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA Source:Valerie Durant / A.M.P.A.S. DJ D-Nice arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA ca,dj d-nice arrives on the red carpet of the 94th oscars® at the dolby theatre at ovation hollywood in los angeles

11. Halle Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty Halle Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. california.,2022 in hollywood,halle bailey attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

12. Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. california.,2022 in hollywood,tiffany haddish attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

13. Chloe Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty Chloe Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. california.,2022 in hollywood,chloe bailey attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

14. Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. california.,2022 in hollywood,will smith attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27

15. Jay Ellis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty Jay Ellis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. california.,jay ellis attends the 94th annual academy awards at hollywood and highland on march 27,2022 in hollywood

16. Shayla Cowan and Will Packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Source:A.M.P.A.S. Shayla Cowan and Will Packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. ca,shayla cowan and will packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th oscars® at the dolby theatre at ovation hollywood in los angeles,on sunday,march 27,2022.

17. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Source:A.M.P.A.S Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. ca,on sunday,march 27,2022.,jessica betts and niecy nash arrive on the red carpet of the 94th oscars® at the dolby theatre at ovation hollywood in los angeles