94th Annual Oscars Awards Best Celebrity Looks [Photos]

The 94th Annual Oscard Awards are here! Check out some of your favorite celebrities slay the red carpet.

94th Annual Oscars Awards Best Celebrity Looks [Photos]  was originally published on thebeatdfw.com

1. H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

H.E.R. attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:David Livingston/Getty Images

2. Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:David Livingston/Getty Images

3. Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

Queen Latifah attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

4. Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

Sean 'Diddy' Combs attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:Mike Coppola/Getty Images

5. LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

LaTanya Richardson Jackson and Samuel L. Jackson attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

6. Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

Pauletta Washington and Denzel Washington attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:Mike Coppola/Getty Images

7. Wesley Snipes arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA

Wesley Snipes arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA Source:Mark Von Holden / A.M.P.A.S.

8. Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California

Megan Thee Stallion attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California Source:David Livingston/Getty Images

9. Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

10. DJ D-Nice arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA

DJ D-Nice arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA Source:Valerie Durant / A.M.P.A.S.

11. Halle Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Halle Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty

12. Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Tiffany Haddish attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty

13. Chloe Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Chloe Bailey attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty

14. Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Will Smith attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty

15. Jay Ellis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California.

Jay Ellis attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. Source:Getty

16. Shayla Cowan and Will Packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Shayla Cowan and Will Packer arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Source:A.M.P.A.S.

17. Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash arrive on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Source:A.M.P.A.S

18. Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Tracee Ellis Ross arrives on the red carpet of the 94th Oscars® at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 27, 2022. Source:A.M.P.A.S.

