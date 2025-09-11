Listen Live
9/11 Memorials in Indiana Everyone Should Visit

September 11, 2025

This September, as the nation pauses to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001, Hoosiers have a number of places right here in Indiana where they can reflect, honor, and pay their respects. These memorials not only keep the memory of that day alive but also remind us of the resilience and unity that followed.

Here are the 9/11 Memorials in Indiana Everyone Should Visit: 

1. Indianapolis 9/11 Memorial

Located downtown along the Canal, the Indianapolis 9/11 Memorial is one of the most notable in the state. It features two steel beams recovered from Ground Zero in New York City, serving as a powerful reminder of the tragedy. The site also honors the first responders and civilians who lost their lives, as well as Indiana natives who died that day or served in the aftermath.

2. The “Survivor Tree / Ground Zero 360” Plaque & Stones

These are parts of the memorial setup: the survivor tree reference, plaques, and stones acknowledging elements of the memorial. Good options if you’re looking for smaller, quieter memorial features.

4. Fort Wayne 9/11 Memorial

 

Fort Wayne’s 9/11 Memorial, located at the Allen County Courthouse Green, honors the victims of the attacks and the heroes who responded. The memorial is often used for community remembrance events, bringing locals together to reflect and remember.

5. The South Tower Sculpture

📍 IUPUI Campus, near Herron School of Art & Design / along the Cultural Trail

Not a traditional memorial, but a striking tribute, The South Tower is an abstract sculpture by Don Gummer. It represents the South Tower of the World Trade Center at the moment of collapse, inviting viewers to reflect on loss and resilience.

More info: Wikipedia – The South Tower

