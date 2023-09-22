Stylish celebrity Libras keeps the fashion world spinning on its axis. The zodiac sign, known for its charming persona, harmonious energy, and alluring style, belongs to some of our favorite fashion killers. Those born between September 23rd and October 22nd represent the 7th sign of the zodiac.

Ruled by Venus, Librans love all things beautiful, decadent, and aesthetically pleasing. Some of our most celebrated style queens are born under the sign or have it on their ascendant. Libra risings are as stylish as their sun counterparts because rising signs represent the outward appearance. Virgos can claim Beyoncé because of her sun, but her style is courtesy of her Libra ascendant.

Librans are known for their dedication to an aesthetic. Although they’re often associated with all things pink and dainty, the sign shows up full force in every style genre. Doja Cat is a Libra, and her swag has become less pretty and more gothic. Regardless of the aesthetic, she consistently owns her look with confidence. Cardi B is another Libra who shows an unwavering commitment to creating a style moment. Great style is part of her identity, from her Avant Garde red carpet pieces to her intricate costume designs in her music videos.

People gravitate toward Libras because of their welcoming personality. The often up-beat sign offers balance to most situations, because of their strong sense of justice. They’re always trying to diffuse a situation and play the peacemaker. Their goal is to create a harmonious environment for the people they love.

Libras, it’s your time to shine! In honor of the sign that projects top-tier style, here are eight fashionable celebs who can dress their a*s off.

8 Stylish Celebrity Libras

8 Stylish Celebrity Libras We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com