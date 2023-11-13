76ers guard Kelly Oubre has been released from the hospital after being hit by a car Saturday night. A representative for the 76ers told sources that Oubre was walking towards his residence in Center City when he was struck by the vehicle.

Oubre, 27 years old, was hospitalized immediately after. He was reported in stable condition with undisclosed injuries.

Teammates, representatives of the organization, as well as President of Operations Dartyl Morey, have all visited Oubre in the hospital.

Philadelphia Police said in an email to The Associated Press that Oubre was struck at about 7 p.m. while crossing the street at Broad and Locust streets in Center City and that he was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Police said there is an active investigation into the incident. 6ABC in Philadelphia reported police saying a silver vehicle fled the scene after the accident.

The team said Oubre will be out for a significant amount of time as he recovers from his injuries, but he is not expected to miss the entire season.

Oubre joined the Sixers from the Charlotte Hornets on a one-year deal in September. Oubre is averaging 16.3 points per game and shooting 50% from the field this season for Philadelphia.

Check out reactions from X (Twitter) below!

76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. Hit by Car, Set to Miss Significant Time was originally published on rnbphilly.com