If the thought of adding new fragrances to your collection seems like a dreadful task, we got you covered (in smelly goods). Whether you’re a girl who likes floral fragrances or you prefer woody or fruity scents, leaving a scent trail while you walk is non-negotiable.

Just like switching up your foundation or packing away your heavier clothes, the change of seasons means experimenting with your signature scent while embracing a new concoction.

Adding the right fragrances to your collection is so much more than taking your grooming routine to the next level. Our fragrance of choice announces our presence before we actually make contact. So, it’s imperative to smell divine around the clock. Scents have the ability to provide nostalgia and instantly lift your mood.

Thankfully, there are plenty of new fragrances on the shelves — virtually and in-person. So, if you’re ready to explore the latest finds in the scent department, we’ve got you covered! Here are seven scents that will upgrade your grooming routine, earn you endless compliments, and will keep your boo glued to your side.

Happy Shopping!

7 Floral Fragrances To Add To Your Collection For Spring was originally published on hellobeautiful.com