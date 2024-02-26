Listen Live
68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names

Published on February 26, 2024

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: AUG 31 Ohio State at Indiana

Based on the search results across the web, there are numerous creative and humorous bracket names available for individuals to name their brackets during March Madness.

Selfishly we think we have provided the best list for you!

These names can range from puns that have everything to do with basketball to puns for people who have never watch basketball.

The variety of options ensures that participants can find the perfect name to add a fun and competitive element to their March Madness experience.

Check out our 68 Best NCAA March Madness Bracket Names below!

Click here to compete in the 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan Bracket Challenge for a chance to win $500!

1. Final Fourgasm

Final Fourgasm

2. Premature Ejection

Premature Ejection

3. Hoosier Daddy?

Hoosier Daddy?

4. That Sh** Creigh(ton)

That Sh** Creigh(ton)

5. Busted Like My Bracket

Busted Like My Bracket

6. Baby Got Brack

Baby Got Brack

7. Making Brackets Great Again

Making Brackets Great Again

8. Zero Dunks Given

Zero Dunks Given

9. Full Metal Bracket

Full Metal Bracket

10. Put Your Dukes On

Put Your Dukes On

11. Court Stormers

Court Stormers

12. This Is How We PurDUE IT

This Is How We PurDUE IT

13. Something’s Bruin

Something's Bruin

14. Sister Jean’s Holy Bracket

Sister Jean's Holy Bracket

15. Cinderella Story

Cinderella Story

16. Headbands Make Her Dance

Headbands Make Her Dance

17. Zags To Riches

Zags To Riches

18. You Had Me At Swissssh

You Had Me At Swissssh

19. I’m Skipping Work For This

I'm Skipping Work For This

20. Buzzer Beaters

Buzzer Beaters

21. Bustin On Your Bracket

Bustin On Your Bracket

22. Basket Cases

Basket Cases

23. I Have A Better Chance With Halle Berry

I Have A Better Chance With Halle Berry

24. Coach 1K

Coach 1K

25. Go Hard In The Painter

Go Hard In The Painter

26. So Your Saying There’s A Chance

So Your Saying There's A Chance

27. Fast Breaking Bad

Fast Breaking Bad

28. Point Gods

Point Gods

29. This Whole Thing’s A bracket

This Whole Thing's A bracket

30. Crying Jordan

Crying Jordan

31. Floppers

Floppers

32. Taking Flight

Taking Flight

33. Definitely In My IZZONE

Definitely In My IZZONE

34. Sparty Party

Sparty Party

35. March Sadness

March Sadness

36. March Badness

March Badness

37. Bracket On Track

Bracket On Track

38. One Shining Moment

One Shining Moment

39. March Mad Men

March Mad Men

40. Back Door Man

Back Door Man

41. Air Ballers

Air Ballers

42. Church of Bracketology

Church of Bracketology

43. Spoilermakers

Spoilermakers

44. Going, Going, Gonzaga

Going, Going, Gonzaga

45. Barn Burners

Barn Burners

46. Boom Goes The Dynamite

Boom Goes The Dynamite

47. Livin On A Prayer

Livin On A Prayer

48. Mother Dunkers

Mother Dunkers

49. Breaking Cardinal Rules

Breaking Cardinal Rules

50. Bracket Buster

Bracket Buster

51. I’m Just Here So I Don’t Get Fined

I'm Just Here So I Don't Get Fined

52. It Takes Two To Tango

It Takes Two To Tango

53. Three-Point Troublemaker

Three-Point Troublemaker

54. Love In Basketball

Love In Basketball

55. Bracketology Buffoon

Bracketology Buffoon

56. Rim Rattlers

Rim Rattlers

57. The Benchwarmers

The Benchwarmers

58. Half-Court Hooligans

Half-Court Hooligans

59. Ball So Hard University

Ball So Hard University

60. Loud Noises

Loud Noises

61. One Shining Moment

One Shining Moment

62. My Morning Bracket

My Morning Bracket

63. Undefeated

Undefeated

64. The Dream Shakers

The Dream Shakers

65. One TIme At Band Camp

One TIme At Band Camp

66. Ankle Breakers

Ankle Breakers

67. A Non Smokers Smoke Break

A Non Smokers Smoke Break

68. Arts & Crafts

Arts & Crafts
