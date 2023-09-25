6 Times Coco Jones Gave Us Undeniable Y2K At Fashion Week

Coco Jones is an actress, singer, fashionista, and overall it girl. The ‘ICU’ singer has been on her grind since her days on Disney’s Let It Shine. And now, our girl is shining brighter than ever.

Many of us were introduced to Coco Jones as the ambitious and fashionable Hillary Banks in Peacock’s Bel-Air. Coco’s unique portrayal of the beloved character had an undeniable swag that garnered much praise. With a flair that translates into her real life, the multi-hyphenate trendsetter serves body and face daily, and we can’t get enough of her bold aura. Her songs, acting skills, audacious fashions, and bubbly personality make her our celebrity obsession.

Coco’s style is classic and sexy with a touch of nostalgia. The “What I Didn’t Tell You” crooner gives us that 90’s R&B look that we will never grow tired of. If Aaliyah, Lil Kim, and Destiny’s Child had a fashion baby, it would look like Coco Jones.

Coco Jones Style

In her HelloBeautiful cover story, the star revealed that playing Hillary Banks in Bel-Air influenced her style choices. “Playing Hillary taught me so much about fashion and being more courageous. Because sometimes I’m like, let me just go simple black. But being Hillary, I was like, I don’t wear anything black. I want to really tap into colors because this is so fun. And it makes me feel more alive,” Jones said.

“I love to be girly and I love to be skintight. Because look, I don’t be over here monitoring what I eat for fun, I’m trying to look good. So, I want to look girly, and I want it to be skintight, so I can show off my shape. Especially when I’m in the gym. When I’m in the gym for real you’re gonna know about it. I’m gonna get it from the rooftops!” she exclaims.

Recently, the melanated vocalist stepped out at New York Fashion Week fashionably slaughtering everything in her way. Jones served fancy ensembles that gave us Y2K feels. The soloist played no games in garbs by Laquan Smith, Sergio Hudson, and Lapointe, to name a few. Get a dose of her recent looks below.

