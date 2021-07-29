WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

One word, eight letters: lipstick . It’s known as the one makeup product that packs a mighty punch. With the benefits of helping us define the shape of our pouts, to giving our beauty beats a sensational pop of color, you can’t go wrong with stocking up on this essential. Hence why July 29th, aka National Lipstick Day, is a celebration worth partaking in.

Known as an ode to one of the most popular beauty products ever created, a plethora of brands are getting on the celebration by offering the best deals on lipstick, lip gloss, lip balms and more lip essentials. It’s already a known fact that not all brands create lippies that are brown skin-friendly. So, it’s even more important to show our Black beauty brands some extra love.

If you’re down to shop your favorite lippies without breaking the bank, you’ve come to the right place. From gorgeous nudes to perfect reds that will take your full glam and no makeup, makeup looks to the next level, we’ve compiled a list of six Black beauty brands that you must shop. Grab you credit card, secure a Wi-Fi connection, make some space on your vanity and get ready to shop your faves sans the hefty price tag.

Here is our list of the best National Lipstick Day Beauty Sales. Happy Shopping!

6 National Lipstick Day Deals That Will Add Some Spice To Your Pout was originally published on hellobeautiful.com