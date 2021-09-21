WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

is gracing our television screens yet again with her alluring essence and voluminous hair. The former runner-up on cycle 3 of America’s Next Top Model is starring in FOX’s highly anticipated drama series, OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, which premieres tonight (Sept. 21st) at 9pm ET/8pm CT. OUR KIND OF PEOPLE, a series centered around the black elite, interestingly explores race, class, and black excellence. Yaya, along with acting veterans such as Nadine Ellis, Morris Chestnut, and Lance Gross, will be bringing this program to life. And while we are excited about seeing some of our beloved black actors and actresses on the TV screen and exploring the plot of this series, we are even more excited about seeing Yaya’s gorgeous tresses displayed on television.

Yaya has been hair goals since she first step onto primetime television. The African American, Brazilian and Nigerian beauty has been in a class of her own when it comes to hair. She has never been one to shy away from her natural strands which is why she’s at the top of our list when it comes to hair inspiration. From big hair, to beautifully wrapped headscarves, and perfectly placed top knots – Yaya absolutely serves in the hair arena. Therefore, in anticipation of tonight’s show, it’s only right for us to pay homage to this queen’s mane. Get into the hair slayage below.

5 Times YaYa Dacosta Gave Us Hair Inspiration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com