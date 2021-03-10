HomeHair

5 Times Porsha Williams Gave Us Hair Envy

Posted March 10, 2021

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen - Season 18

Source: Bravo / Getty


We all have a friend like Porsha Williams a.k.a “Peach Juice” in our squad. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star brings the fun, the fashion and the funny wherever she goes. Now back to the fashions. Porsha’s sexy glam style is a standout whenever she appears on screen. And when we say everything is on point from her hair to her makeup to her nails, sis doesn’t skip a step in her glam process.

Porsha recently debuted a short sexy new do that further proves she can slay any hairstyle! In addition to being a social justice activist, she is the founder of Go Naked Hair and style muse for her millions of fans on social media.

Underneath Porsha’s fabulous wigs and weaves is a healthy head of natural hair, which she shared with fans in a rare stripped down moment on her Instastories and Instagram feed.

And now the reality TV star is passing along her favorite childhood hairstyles to her daughter Pilar. While PJ is still rocking pig tails and bows, she can leave the big girl hairstyles to her fly mama.

Keep scrolling for more fabulous Porsha hair moments.

1. Blonde Bombshell

Blonde Bombshell Source:Getty

Porsha Williams showed up to her co-star Marlo Hampton’s HER Hair Collection Soft Launch wearing her own fabulous wig. Sporting a new blonde look, Porsha looked spring-friendly in this fun and flirty flare dress. 

2. Fire & Desire

Fire & Desire Source:Getty

Porsha was red hot on “Watch What Happens Live” with this sultry look. 

3. Blue

Blue Source:Getty

Porsha came through sparkling in this blue sequin mini dress that the erfect dose to imagination and voluminous hair that took it up several notches.

4. The Bayang

The Bayang Source:Getty

It’s the bayang for me. Porsha switched it up from her usual middle or side part and debuted long bangs during her virtual appearance on Bravo.

5. Up Do

Up Do Source:Getty

Now serving hair with lots of body ody. 

