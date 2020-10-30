5 Times Nia Long Gave Us Timeless Fashion

When I turn 50, I pray to God I look as good as Nia Long. The actress has been on the big screen from 1986 to the present day, yet she doesn’t look a day past 35. Nia is the definition of aging like fine wine. She is one of those timeless, unproblematic, absolutely gorgeous actresses that everyone fell in love within the late 80’s.
Just look at this video of her from earlier this year:
Nia’s style has always been mature but sexy. She is the epitome of class. You won’t see her in anything over the top or out of the ordinary. She shows us that a classic look can go very far. My only request is that Nia share her secret with the rest of us. While everyone wants to know Ciara and Cassie’s prayer, I just want to know how I can age gracefully like this Queen.
So to celebrate this literal walking “embodiment of Black don’t crack,” here are 5 times she gave us ageless lewks on the red carpet over the years:
1. NIA LONG AT THE N.Y.C. PREMIERE OF ‘BLADE’, 1998Source:Getty
Nia Long was known for her short pixie cut back in the day. Here she is at the New York City premiere of ‘Blade’. She kept it cute and simple in a purplish-blue halter top, blue jeans, and scrappy sandals.
Nia Long was part of the actresses known for having that ‘girl next door’ quality. She is such a classic beauty. Back in those days, casual was the way to go on the red carpet. Celebrities opted for jeans and heels over ball gowns. Regardless of what she wore, she always managed to give LEWKS!
2. NIA LONG AT THE VH1 HIP HOP HONORS, 2005Source:Getty
Fast forward a few years later and we have Nia Long at the VH1 Hip Hop Honors in 2005. She looked chic in a chocolate brown slip dress. This entire look is so timeless, it could be worn today.
In true Nia Long fashion, she rocked her signature pixie cut but spiked it a little. There are a few women in the entertainment industry that made this cut a part of their personal brand. Toni Braxton, Halle Berry, and Nia Long were the inspiration for short haircuts across America in the 90’s and 2000’s.
3. NIA LONG AT THE CARTIER CELEBRATES SANTOS 100 YEAR, 2004Source:Getty
Nia Long attended the Cartier Santos 100 event in a sexy two-piece suit with a lace bodysuit underneath. Who doesn’t love menswear as women’s wear on the red carpet? Her bodysuit shows off her sexy side in an otherwise structured look.
Nia Long traded in her short pixie cut for a head of loose curls. I mean honestly the woman would wear a paper bag as hair and she’d still look amazing. She is a true example of Black youthfulness. I’m almost positive she could throw on this exact outfit today and slay it like none other. Both her and this suit are timeless!
4. NIA LONG AT NOWWITH AND YAHOO LIFESTYLE EVENT, 2018Source:Getty
Nia Long does all black so well! She attended the NowWith and Yahoo Lifestyle event in a black slip dress with a chic black moto jacket. This is such a good look! Who doesn’t have a classic black slip dress in their closet? I particularly love that she accessorized with a motorcycle jacket.
On her feet, Nia wore black Louboutin open-toe booties. She let her hair fall loosely past her shoulders. She channeled the all-black everything vibe perfectly. These are such classic pieces that can be worn during any season.
5. NIA LONG AT THE LA PREMIERE OF ENTERTAINMENT STUDIOS’ “47 METERS DOWN UNCAGED”, 2019Source:Getty
Yes, Nia! The actress stepped out for the LA Premiere of Entertainment Studios’ “47 Meters Down Uncaged” in a powder blue, low cut cocktail dress. Can we take a moment to fully acknowledge the lengths to which she shut it down?
First of all, this color looks heavenly against Nia’s skin. I’m a huge fan of the simple styling. Her hair is pulled back in what seems to be a faux hawk ponytail, her smoky eye is done to perfection, and the white heels offer a nice pop of color. Here for it!