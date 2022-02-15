WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Happy birthday to one of our favorite entertainers Amber Riley! Today, the former Glee actress turns 36 years old and we’re sure she’s somewhere celebrating in style.

As a multi-faceted star, Amber Riley is a triple threat. Not only is she talented on-screen, having stolen the show in productions like Nobody’s Fool, A Black Lady Sketch Show, and Dancing With The Stars to name a few, she’s also been busy making headlines in the music industry as well, having given us fierce singles such as “Colorblind,” “Someone You Loved,” and “A Moment.” If that’s not enough, she also knows a thing or two about fashion and is no stranger to giving us LEWKS on a platter, always becoming our style and fashion goals in the process.

For Amber, it doesn’t matter if it’s for a red carpet appearance, an award show, a photoshoot or just simply stepping out for a night on the town, this fashion girl will always give us a fashionable LEWK or two, making sure she not only follows the trends but sets them. And the best part? She always walks to the beat of her own drum and has the ability to make any fashion look pop!

So, in honor of this fashionista’s 36th birthday today, let’s take a look at five times Amber Riley gave us style goals with her fashionable ensembles!

5 Times Amber Riley Gave Us Style Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com