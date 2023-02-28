5 Things To Know About Precious Lee, The Leading Lady In Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Spin Bout U’

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Fans are obsessing over Drake and 21 Savage’s new music video Spin Bout U, but the buzz isn’t about the actual song itself. All eyes are currently peeled on the video’s sexy plus-size antagonist, Precious Lee.

The Dave Meyers-directed video follows Drake and 21 Savage as they sail on a lavish yacht out on the open sea. But things quickly change when the rap duo discovers Lee drowning overboard out in the ocean. They save the curvaceous model from distress and are swiftly captivated by her mesmerizing looks.

Well, the plan works out all in Lee’s favor, because later on in the video, the beautiful muse and a team of baddies rob Drake and 21 of all their jewelry and expensive goods.

Beyond Lee’s incredible acting skills, many folks were happy to see a plus-sized model featured in the video, something that is rare to see in today’s music and entertainment industry where thin frames often receive all the praise.

“A BBW that was represented as a beautiful sex symbol, not as a laughing stock love this! More of this,” wrote one user in the comment section on YouTube, while another person chimed in:

“I don’t even like Ch*mpagne P*pi but the fact that he used THE Precious Lee in his latest video was the best choice. Thick girls are here to stay. We are not trends and we deserve all the shine all the time.”https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8nbNQpRwNo Lee, 33, has been breaking down barriers in the modeling world for quite some time now. She’s walked in fashion shows for Versace and the revered Michael Kors, blowing fans away with her 5 foot 11 stature and mean catwalk. In 2021, she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, proving that models are not only beautiful but that they can be activists and leaders, too. Lee dares to be fearless and unapologetically in an industry that hasn’t always been inclusive of different body types and races. She’s shown up as her authentic self in a bevy of campaigns from Sports Illustrated and Carolina Herrera to the red carpet of the Met Gala. The Georgia native has paved the way for the next generation of models who aren’t afraid to fit outside the lines of the conventional looks often required to break into the industry and we love to see her trailblazing down of path of change for so many. If you’re just hopping on the Precious Lee fan train now, there’s so much you should know about the bustling beauty. Here are five interesting facts bout the star.

5 Things To Know About Precious Lee, The Leading Lady In Drake And 21 Savage’s ‘Spin Bout U’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com