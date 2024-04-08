Listen Live
Local

5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

Published on April 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
An Evening of R&B with Ashanti & Lloyd - Mableton, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Sunday May 19th at the Met we will be going ALL-RNB! RNB Fest 2024 starring Ashanti, Mya, Lloyd and Maeta!

 

[CLICK HERE] TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO RNB FEST 2024! 

As we are in the closing weeks of RNB Fest, we are in full anticipation for a spectacular event.

Lloyd has been laying it down for listeners for over 15 years. Emerging in the early 2000s, Lloyd made a name for himself with hit singles like “Southside” featuring Ashanti and “You” featuring Lil Wayne. His debut album, Southside, established Lloyd as a rising star in R&B. WIth his latest studio album ‘Tru’ couple with his hits from hit debut album, Lloyd transcendent talent has proved his versatility and longevity in his artistry, remaining relevant for over a decade span.

With all the great music that Lloyd has, if he did a solo show he would be just fine. Unfortunately, he has to share the stage. Which leads us to: what hit does Lloyd have to perform at RNB Fest 2024?

Our team at RNB Philly made a quick list of five hits (no, not the mainstream ones either!) that Lloyd should perform at RNB Fest 2024.

5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

RELATED: RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

RELATED: Keyshia Cole Tears the RNB Fest Stage DOWN!

RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed At RNB Fest 2023

5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1. Lloyd – Caramel

2. Lloyd – Stay

3. Lloyd – Treat U Good

4. Lloyd – This Way

5. Lloyd – Player’s Prayer

Trending
Cash Contest Graphics for Hot 100.9 and 106.7 WTLC
Local

Cash Blast!

5 items
Local

5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

Local

Fort Wayne Man Arrested for Child Molestation

Obituaries

OJ Simpson, Former NFL Player With Life Shrouded In Infamy, Dies At 76

WTLC Cash Blast - Cash Contest giving away money
Contests

Make Mondays Magical with WTLC’s Cash Blast Contest!

Karen Vaughn The Fix Logo 2021 (dec)
Entertainment

The Fix with Karen Vaughn: Ne Ne Leakes Gives Relationship Advice On Infidelity

Entertainment

Angela Bassett Talks Lending Her Riveting Voice To ‘QUEENS’

News

Fight Interrupts and Ends Katt Williams’ Show in Indianapolis

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close