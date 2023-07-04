5 Pimple Patch Brands You Need To Try ASAP

Let’s be real: We’ve all had moments when we’ve been so sick of dealing with a pimple that we succumbed to the pressure and popped it. Don’t worry, we won’t judge! Pimple-popping is the ultimate beauty faux pas, so finding a better solution is vital for keeping your skin in tip-top shape. Enter the answer to our prayers: the pimple patch!

In case you’ve been out of the loop, pimple patches are small, adhesive bandages that work to treat various signs of acne. The skincare essential provides a protective seal so blemishes won’t worsen. Plus, you can easily fight the urge to squeeze the life out of pimples with ease.

Charlotte- and NYC-based esthetician Essence Moore advocates for folks using pimple patches with a balanced skincare routine. “Pimple patches absolutely work for treating your everyday blemish,” Essence said. So, if you have a pimple that pops up out of the blue, a pimple patch will come in handy.”

This skincare essential is available in two formulas: hydrocolloid and non-hydrocolloid. A hydrocolloid pimple patch (bandage) draws out dirt, oil, and debris from pimples without the mess. They also come in clutch to heal the affected area, especially if you’re guilty of pimple-popping. Conversely, non-hydrocolloid patches don’t necessarily pull any bacteria from your pimples. They work to deliver acne-fighting ingredients to the area to lessen the size of the blemish and help it subside over time.

Luckily, various options on the market combine the powers of a traditional hydrocolloid patch and acne-fighting ingredients to kill two birds with one stone. And, of course, you have either option to suit your needs.

Now that you know better, it’s time to do better. If you’re ready to leave the pimple-popping days behind you for good, we’ve got you covered! We’ve compiled five pimple patch brands perfect for shooing blemishes away. Happy Shopping!

All products have been independently selected by our editors. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

